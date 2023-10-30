Katie McCabe right at home among world's elite with Ballon d'Or recognition

The Republic of Ireland captain was on Champions League duty in Sweden when Arsenal manager, Jonas Eidevall, told her the news.“He sat down and told me that I had been nominated for the Ballon d’Or, which took me by surprise. I didn’t really believe it.”

She unfortunately won’t be in attendance at the Theatre du Chatelet, instead 2,000km away in Shkodër as Ireland prepare for their Uefa Nations League return tie against Albania tomorrow. “Crazy, crazy,” the Dubliner beamed to reporters last month. “First Irish women’s player to be nominated. Someone told me the last player was Roy Keane back in 2000, so not bad company!

Bonmati, the World Cup Golden Ball winner and Uefa Women’s Player of the Year, is one of four Spanish World Cup champions recognised alongside Olga Carmona, Salma Paralluelo and Alba Redondo, while Patricia Guijarro and Mapi Leon — both of whom refused to play at the tournament under former manager Jorge Vilda — are also nominated. headtopics.com

The 28-year-old was named at left-back in the 2022/23 Champions League Team of the Season after a string of stunning individual performances en route to a heartbreaking semi-final defeat. McCabe scored three goals and provided four assists in 21 league games; and popped up with two assists in 17 fixtures across the Champions League, FA Cup and title-winning Continental Cup. But it was about much more than those stats for the all-action, versatile player.

