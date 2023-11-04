Katie McCabe reveals advice from Robbie Keane and her Ballon d'Or nomination

Ireland captain Katie McCabe has revealed the advice she received from legend Robbie Keane when she first moved to London to play for Arsenal. When speaking to the Athletic journalist Caoimhe O’Neill, McCabe spoke about Keane’s advice. “You’re Irish, always remember you’re Irish when you’re over there.” “I always keep hold of that I’m Irish here, you know what I mean?” she said. “It’s about your identity and not to forget where you came from, which I don’t. I’ve not lost my accent… yet

.” McCabe was also nominated for the Ballon d’Or which took place this week making the the 28-year-old from Kilnamanagh the first Irish player to be nominated since Roy Keane back in 2000. “It doesn’t feel real, to be honest,” she said. “When Jonas (Eidevall, Arsenal’s manager) told me before our Champions League game in Sweden, I didn’t know whether I was getting called in because I wasn’t going to play or something. “He said a lot of kind words and how proud he was. It did take me by surprise because being from Ireland, a Dublin girl, you don’t get nominated for the Ballon d’Or.” McCabe just missed out on the award as Barcelona and Spain star Aitana Bonmati was named the Women’s Ballon d'Or winner in Paris this week after her World Cup success. Get the latest sports headlines straight to your inbox by signing up for free email alerts

