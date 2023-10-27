HEAD TOPICS

Katie McCabe praised by new Ireland centurion Diane Caldwell after big victory

'She just had a complete performance,' said the FC Zurich defender after the UEFA Nations League victory over Albania

New Ireland centurion Diane Caldwell hailed Katie McCabe's "complete performance" as the Arsenal star made it a night to remember against Albania.

“Obviously she played in a higher role today, but she just had a complete performance," said Caldwell of McCabe. "I saw it in everything she did - assisting, scoring, combining the play, finishing the play, linking the team."Even though she didn’t have the armband, she still had a captain’s performance. She’s fantastic and a key player for us.

"She has grown into that world class player you’ve described. It lifts us all and it’s not the only ones. We’ve got a number of world class players and it all lifts everyone, and it pushes us to a new level.” headtopics.com

It was a special night for Caldwell, 35, who made her senior Ireland debut against Denmark in 2006 as a 17-year-old. "He had it in the back of his mind and then he approached me a couple of days ago about it. It was amazing and I think they were made up with it."It was a special occasion for me personally. At the end of the day it's just another game, and a game we had to win. That's the way I approached it. I did my prep like I always do and focused on what we have to do as a team.

"I think I was a little bit more nervous about them than I was for myself for the occasion. I was worried (whether) they were going to be taken good care of. I was thinking about them a lot. But yeah, a very special moment for my family." headtopics.com

“I do," she said. "I obviously think with all the changes of staff and everything, it just seems like the start of a new dawn and it’s just really exciting right now.

