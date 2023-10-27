Katie McCabe praised by new Ireland centurion Diane Caldwell after big victory

New Ireland centurion Diane Caldwell hailed Katie McCabe's "complete performance" as the Arsenal star made it a night to remember against Albania.

“Obviously she played in a higher role today, but she just had a complete performance," said Caldwell of McCabe. "I saw it in everything she did - assisting, scoring, combining the play, finishing the play, linking the team."Even though she didn’t have the armband, she still had a captain’s performance. She’s fantastic and a key player for us.

"She has grown into that world class player you’ve described. It lifts us all and it’s not the only ones. We’ve got a number of world class players and it all lifts everyone, and it pushes us to a new level.” headtopics.com

It was a special night for Caldwell, 35, who made her senior Ireland debut against Denmark in 2006 as a 17-year-old. "He had it in the back of his mind and then he approached me a couple of days ago about it. It was amazing and I think they were made up with it."It was a special occasion for me personally. At the end of the day it's just another game, and a game we had to win. That's the way I approached it. I did my prep like I always do and focused on what we have to do as a team.

"I think I was a little bit more nervous about them than I was for myself for the occasion. I was worried (whether) they were going to be taken good care of. I was thinking about them a lot. But yeah, a very special moment for my family." headtopics.com

“I do," she said. "I obviously think with all the changes of staff and everything, it just seems like the start of a new dawn and it’s just really exciting right now.

