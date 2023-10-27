Katie McCabe hat-trick and Kyra Carusa brace see Ireland cruise past Albania

Emma Duffy Reports from Tallaght Stadium Republic of Ireland 5 Albania 1 ‘KATIE MCCABE ONLY scores bangers’ has been thrown around time and time again in recent weeks.

The similarly in-form Kyra Carusa bagged a quick-fire brace as Ireland’s bright start to the Uefa Nations League continued with another routine win. That’s three victories from three for interim head coach Eileen Gleeson and although sitting pretty atop Group B1, they’ll be frustrated with the lack of clean sheet.

But the Girls In Green, wearing white on this occasion, gave the crowd plenty to shout about after previous wins over Northern Ireland (3-0) and Hungary (4-0). Albeit again, this was against significantly lower-ranked opposition, with Albania 48 places lower in the Fifa World Rankings at 72nd. headtopics.com

Advertisement Tom Maher / INPHO McCabe celebrates after scoring Ireland's first goal with Abbie Larkin. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO Three minutes later, Tallaght was silenced as Albania bagged a shock equaliser through captain Megi Doci. Arbenita Currak sent a teasing ball into the box, the Irish defenders were caught flat-footed and Doci smashed past Courtney Brosnan.

Ireland still dominated, with Caldwell rattling the bar and Rexhepi denying Carusa on the follow-up. It eventually showed on the scoreboard, when McCabe made it 2-1 in the 26th minute. This edged more towards the ‘bangers’ category, but did take a huge deflection off Alma Hila.The half petered out, Ireland wasting some decent platforms from free-kicks and Connolly (blazed over), McCabe (saved) and Toland (wide) miscuing before the break. headtopics.com

Then came Carusa’s three-minute double just before the hour-mark. The first was a brilliant chipped finish, the second was a composed header, with McCabe the provider for both — a winding, breakaway run and simple through ball, before a pinpoint cross. But it was all about the San Diego striker, who is in the form of her life with four Ireland goals in three games.Ireland smelled blood and laid siege on the Albania goal thereafter.

