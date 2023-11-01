Kathy Sheridan: Oligarchs like Elon Musk are most dangerous when they become too big to fail

The Israel-Hamas war has sunk all social-media platforms in a bin fire of distortion and misinformation, but for Musk and Twitter – once the go-to app for a running story, from experts to people on the ground – it marks a tipping point.‘For the love of God, don’t make me defend Paddy Cosgrave’Butchery and raw terror in Israel have remade the face of the Middle East

Some suspect he wants the company to sink so deep that he can buy the debt from the banks for pennies Anti-Semitic tweets in English more than doubled after his takeover. Engagement with pro-Kremlin accounts grew by more than a third between January and June this year, according to a European Commission report. In the 90 days after the blue-tick change, engagement with posts from the English-language accounts of Russia, Iran and China soared by 70 per cent.

He is right about one thing. It’s true that most people around the world get their news from social media. It’s a year since he bought Twitter. The number of daily active users is down, the top five advertisers are spending 67 per cent less on advertisements, his subscription plan is chaotic. The company hason his watch. It also carries a $13 billion debt held by three big banks caught with a massive loss combined with soaring interest rates. There are rumours that his new chief executive will be moving on.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: half of what Elon Musk paid for TwitterMusk’s purchase saddled the company with $13 billion in debt and led to a 60 per cent drop in sales

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Let that sink in: X is now worth less than half of what Elon Musk paid for itBillionaire paid $44 billion for Twitter in 2022. A year on, X has lost more than half its ad revenue and is now worth $19 billion

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: half of what Elon Musk paid for TwitterMusk’s purchase saddled the company with $13 billion in debt and led to a 60 per cent drop in sales

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Laura Slattery: Better to be spooked by AI than complacent about the impact it will have on our livesAI is destined to become our ‘co-pilot’ at work – whether we want one or not

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Let that sink in: X is now worth less than half of what Elon Musk paid for itBillionaire paid $44 billion for Twitter in 2022. A year on, X has lost more than half its ad revenue and is now worth $19 billion

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕