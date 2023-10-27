Katherine Heigl joins the cast of Netflix’s Firefly Lane

tells the story of Tully and Kate, who meet in secondary school and soon become inseparable, making a pact to be ‘best friends forever’.

Through thirty years, they support each other through the ups and downs of life, weathering the storms of friendship, jealousy, anger, hurt and resentment. They think they’ve survived it all – that is, until a single act of betrayal tears them apart, and its unclear if they will be able to ever reconcile.

Maggie Friedman is adapting the novel for the 10-episode series, and will serve as show runner. She will also executive produce alongside Katherine Heigl, Stephanie Germain and Lee Rose.Entertainment Tonight“I haven’t (thought about Izzie) in years. I don’t know. I don’t know if I would or if I wouldn’t. headtopics.com

“I almost just feel like that would be distracting again to what they’ve done with that show in the … years since I left, you know, and what that’s become and what it is to the fans now.

Read more:

Herdotie »

Trevor Giles returns to Meath coaching teamFormer player won two All-Irelands in the 1990s and joins Colm O’Rourke Read more ⮕

Irish Independent owner joins race for UK’s TelegraphTelegraph titles expected to fetch up to £600m based on earnings Read more ⮕

Lady Gaga joins U2 on stage at the Sphere to duet on several songsFresh off the news that U2's Las Vegas residency has been extended, the band were joined on stage by pop superstar and actress Lady Gaga. Read more ⮕

Lady Gaga joins U2 for special performance on Sphere stage in Las VegasGaga and Bono performed a rendition of Shallow and some hit U2 songs together Read more ⮕

Ed Sheeran Joins Forces With Sesame Street… And It’s All Kinds Of AwesomeThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Irish Film The Summit Wins Top Award at SundanceThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕