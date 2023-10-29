Kate Middleton wears green for the St Patrick’s Day parade in London

Kate Middleton is expecting her third child next month and her baby bump was on display today as she attended the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in London.

Thirty-six-year-old Kate chose a dark green coat with black trim and a matching hat, appropriate garb considering the freezing temperatures in the British capital right now. Both Kate and her husband William presented shamrocks to officers from the 1st Battalion of Irish Guards at the Household Cavalry Barracks this morning.

Kensington Palace previously said that the Duchess was expecting her third child in April 2018 and as you’ll see from the photos, she is heavily pregnant. There has been much speculation about what the royal couple will name their third child with Mary/Alice proving popular for a little girl and bookies predicting Arthur/Charles if they have a boy. headtopics.com

There’s much excitement surrounding the royal family at present given that there’s a new baby on the way and a marriage too with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle due to wed the following month, 19th May to be exact.

