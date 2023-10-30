Kate Middleton could make history with her new royal title

The Duchess of Cambridge is currently being considered to take over Prince Andrew’s role as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards after he was stripped of his HRH title back in January.

Andrew was stripped of his titles and military and charitable affiliations by his mother Queen Elizabeth II in January after his sexual assault case with Virginia Giuffre. This role was subsequently returned to the Queen by default and according to a royal source who spoke to The Daily Mail, Kate is “being seriously considered” to replace him.

This would make her the first female colonel of the regiment in 80 years since the Queen held the role in 1942, before she was coronated as Queen. Kate would also be the second woman ever to hold this position in its 366-year history. headtopics.com

The position will require Kate to attend regimental gatherings and medal ceremonies, parades, events and galas in the place of the Queen. The news comes as she is set to stand in for the Queen at the Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

It also comes as reports in January said that senior officials of the Grenadier Guards had “unofficially requested” that Kate should be the one to take over the role.“We all admire the way she has fitted in and behaved, she never seems to put a foot wrong,” the source told the publication. headtopics.com

