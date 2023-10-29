Kate Hudson Enjoys Being Out in the Rain

The actress, who was recently seen at the Venice Film Festival looking as glamorous as ever, has revealed that she isn't bothered by wet weather.She recently moved over to the UK to be with her fiancé and Muse singer Matt Bellamy with whom she has a 13 month old son called Bingham.star a while to adjust to the lifestyle, she has finally come to accept and even like the rain.

As nicely as she puts it, we still don’t see its appeal but then again we’ve lived with it our whole lives. Even more than the weather, Kate also revealed her sentimental side by admitting that it’s good for her son to know where he comes from.

‘The best thing for me is that Bing is getting to know both sides of where he comes from and that is so important to a child, he’s half British after all,’ she said. While we won’t argue with that, we reckon Kate will soon tire of the rain especially when the wind picks up rendering her umbrella useless and her clothes soaking. headtopics.com

Kate left 'unrecognisable' after Harry and Meghan bombshells, expert saysIn the days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince William and Kate Middleton carried out a royal engagement - and were seen looking very different Read more ⮕

Duchess Kate makes last public appearance before maternity leaveDuchess Kate makes last public appearance before maternity leave Read more ⮕

Kate “apologised” to Meghan for making her cry ahead of weddingMeghan Markle told Oprah that the Duchess of Cambridge apologised for making her cry during the planning process for her wedding to Harry. Read more ⮕

– Prince George Arrives For His Christening With Kate And WilliamThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Buckingham Palace’s response to Kate Middleton’s plasters is so gasAhahahaha. Read more ⮕

Prince William makes a joke about Kate Middleton and she sees the funny sidePrince William makes a joke about Kate Middleton and she sees the funny side Read more ⮕