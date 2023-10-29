Kate Hudson Enjoys Being Out in the Rain

The actress, who was recently seen at the Venice Film Festival looking as glamorous as ever, has revealed that she isn't bothered by wet weather.She recently moved over to the UK to be with her fiancé and Muse singer Matt Bellamy with whom she has a 13 month old son called Bingham.star a while to adjust to the lifestyle, she has finally come to accept and even like the rain.
As nicely as she puts it, we still don’t see its appeal but then again we’ve lived with it our whole lives. Even more than the weather, Kate also revealed her sentimental side by admitting that it’s good for her son to know where he comes from.
'The best thing for me is that Bing is getting to know both sides of where he comes from and that is so important to a child, he's half British after all,' she said. While we won't argue with that, we reckon Kate will soon tire of the rain especially when the wind picks up rendering her umbrella useless and her clothes soaking.
