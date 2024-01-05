Kate Garraway's Husband Derek Draper Dies at 56

Kate Garraway's beloved husband Derek Draper has died at the age of 56, the TV star has announced. The Good Morning Britain presenter took to social media on Friday to let people know the sad news this morning, sharing how her beloved husband was surrounded by his loved ones as he passed away.

Kate, who had been by Derek's side over Christmas following her husband's heart attack last month, thanked 'all of you who have so generously given our family so much support' as she shared the news her husband's almost four-year battle to recover from Covid-19 has come to an end





