Karlin Lillington: Exploring seductive art through bewitching technology

And almost assuredly not by Charles Babbage, the mercurial genius credited with inventing the computer. As a boy, Babbage visited the Mechanical Museum in London, opened in 1783 by the Silver Swan’s co-creator, the master maker of clockwork mechanisms John Joseph Merlin.Merlin’s museum was filled with inventions, automata and other mechanical curiosities, many of them for sale.
The Silver Swan was Merlin’s masterpiece. Cox’s delicate silver and glass work gives the body to the realistic swan. Merlin’s complex rod and gear structures in the bird’s interior gracefully animate the automaton as it stretches its body, turns its head, searches for a small fish, and then swallows it down.
It turns out that the swan’s internal workings bear a marked resemblance to Babbage’s famous “difference engines”, calculating machines that could do difficult mathematical operations with precision.
The exhibit, which the Bowes terms “a celebration of automata, clockwork machines and how we can explore art through technology”, includes other captivating mechanical objects and artworks, too. It’s inspiring and thought-provoking and perfectly timed, with so much focus concentrated on AI, robots, digital sentience, and the overlaps between art and technology. I visited in September and intend a return visit before the exhibit closes on January 7th.
The Silver Swan and the Bowes need help. While some state funding has been given to this project, the Bowes needs at least £18,000 (€21,000) more and is running a crowdfunding effort (
