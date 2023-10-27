Karl Lagerfeld had some harsh things to say about Kim’s attack

The reality star was held at gunpoint on Sunday night in Paris while men, dressed as police officers, raided the apartment she was staying in for jewellery worth millions.

A lot of people have been speaking about the incident, including one of Kim’s old security guards who suggested that it was an inside job. He said, “As the facts keep coming out and the more stuff unwinds, 100 percent it’s an inside job.They went to an exclusive place, with exclusive entrances, they knew exactly where to go, where to find the jewellery.

“Security was out with the sisters and Kim had been showing all the jewellery on Snapchat. It’s a perfect storm to get robbed.” Now Chanel’s creative director, Karl Lagerfeld, has given his opinion on the situation saying that she needed better security and shouldn’t be boasting about her riches on social media. headtopics.com

The pair are known to be very fond of each other and collaborated earlier in the year. They have both previously complimented each other for being ‘icons’ in the world of fashion and Karl even gifted Kim with two personalised Chanel handbags.he said, “It’s a very bad thing for Paris. But I don’t understand why she was in a hotel with no security … If you are that famous and you put all your jewellery on , you go to hotels where nobody can come near to the room.

He continued saying, “You cannot display your wealth and then be surprised that some people want to share it with you.” Karl’s comments echo a lot of people’s thoughts on social media where they are saying Kim’s oversharing had caused her to attract the wrong kind of attention which led to the attack and robbery. headtopics.com

