Karen Byrne's Special Moment on Dancing with the Stars

Karen Byrne has said seeing her celeb partner Jason Smyth's face after their debut performance on Dancing with the Stars was the most special thing she experienced on seven seasons of the show. The pair scored 17 for their Foxtrot to They Can't Take That Away from Me by Frank Sinatra & Natalie Cole and Karen was left in tears as they spoke to presenter Jennifer Zamparelli. Now, the Paralympian and his pro are planning to do a routine to portray his vision impairment.

This comes after EastEnder star Rose Ayling-Ellis featured a period of silence, included as a tribute to the deaf community, during her winning stint on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021. Read more: RTE viewers saying the same thing about Karen Byrne during Jason Smyth's Dancing With the Stars debut Karen told RSVP Live: "It was a completely new experience for me. I know how to teach, that is what I do. That is my everyday job. But I think the task of teaching Jason was a new challenge. When I saw Jason’s face and how he delivered the whole performance, that was the most special thing for me throughout the seven season





