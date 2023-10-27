Kanye West Tweets Nude Snaps of Kim Kardashian

We know Kim Kardashian isn’t afraid to show off her famous curves but we didn’t know that her hubby Kanye West isn’t afraid to do it either.

As well as sharing photographs of and gushing about each other, the couple are currently said to be trying for another baby.“She Has To Call Him At Scheduled Times” Kim Kardashian Frets Over How She’ll Contact Kanye When She Goes Into LabourNews & GossipHolly Willoughby considering a move abroad after ‘year from hell’

