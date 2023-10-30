Kanye West Performs At Hollywood Actor’s Birthday Bash

Kanye was accompanied by 2 Chainz to perform at the party which was also a fundraiser for the charities supported by the Leonardo Dicaprio Foundation.Instagram posts featuring the show were uploaded including one from Kim Kardashian captioned, “#NYCfor3hours #BabysAsleepNowWatchingMyBaby #2ChainzKanyeQtip.

Orlando Bloom, Nicky Hilton and Tobey Maguire are just some of the famous faces who attended the bash at TAO restaurant in New York.Meghan MarkleJames Middleton reveals the name of his first childAmy Huberman suffers hilarious typo on Johnny Sexton’s retirement post

Kanye West latest interview pushed people too far and they’re hitting backThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Sam Smith performs TWO new songs on SNL (then celebrates with his boyf)The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Hollywood Couple Tie The Knot In ChileThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen are trolling Kanye on Twitter and it’s GASThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Take a look around Solange Knowles’ effortlessly chic downtown Hollywood loftSinger, performance artist, and actress Solange Knowles has opened the doors of her loft, and her interior choices are truly exquisite. Read more ⮕

Terry Crews says he was sexually assaulted by a ‘high-level Hollywood exec’The website for Irish women Read more ⮕