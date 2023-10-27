Kaley Cuoco has to make an official apology for the most ridiculous reason EVER

, had to issue an official apology for what has to be the most bizarre reason ever. We knew that Americans were patriotic but this takes pride in your country to a whole new level.

She was celebrating July 4th like the rest of the country when she posted an image of her three dogs to Instagram. Two were wearing stars and stripes bandanas, while the middle dog was sitting on an American flag.People were outraged that she let one of her dogs sit on the flag and, as a result, a day later she had to issue an apology saying:

“I would like to comment on a photo I posted yesterday, that has caused lots of controversy. First off, please know, I have the utmost respect for my country. I am a proud American in every sense of the word. I understand the American flag stands for our freedom and represents American heroes , past and present. headtopics.com

Yesterday I made a mistake by posting the picture that was taken of my sweet dogs posing on an American flag. I sincerely apologize to anyone that has been offended by my previous post. This is no way reflects my feelings toward what the American flag represents. Living in the public eye, can be extremely difficult at times. Every mistake and every imperfection is amplified. I am not perfect. I am a proud American, today, tomorrow, always.

Read more:

Herdotie »

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey expecting first child togetherCongratulations are in order for Kaley Cuoco and her partner Tom Pelphrey following the news that they are expecting their first child together. Read more ⮕

Possibly The Biggest, Fattest, Longest, Most Expensive Bar Bill You Will Ever, Ever See…The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Spice Girls Will Not Sing Together Ever Again?The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

13 Items of Clothing No Man Will Ever UnderstandThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

The Kivin method could be the key to you getting the best oral sex everHave you tried the Kivin method, an oral sex technique that's been the subject of a lot of chat on the internet this week? Read more ⮕

VIDEO: “I Wanna Play A Game” Could This Be The Worst Housemate Ever?The website for Irish women Read more ⮕