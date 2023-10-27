HEAD TOPICS

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey expecting first child together

 / Source: Herdotie

Congratulations are in order for Kaley Cuoco and her partner Tom Pelphrey following the news that they are expecting their first child together.

and her partner Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey following the news that they are expecting their first child together.Kaley announced the news on Instagram by sharing a series of photos. The photos give fans a glimpse of The Big Bang Theory star’s pregnancy journey so far. They include snaps from a gender reveal cake (with pink cream), positive pregnancy tests, baby clothes, matching coffee mugs and photos of Kaley’s growing bump.

Kaley’s co-star in The Flight Attendant Zosia Mamet penned: “Congrats you two I adore you both!!!!!! Also @kaleycuoco you’ve been replaced as you’re now growing my new best friend.”

