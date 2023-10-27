Justine McCarthy: Babies and children being slaughtered in Gaza are nobody’s enemy

A young man cradles an injured girl in a Gaza hospital. Israeli air strikes have killed thousands of children in Gaza. Photograph: Youssef Alzanoun/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

These babies and young people were nobody’s enemy. Neither were the babies and children who were massacred on Israel’s side of the border. The differences on the Gaza side are the scale and prolonged duration of the killings and the comparative lack of anguish they elicit in leaders of the world’s powerful countries.

While these television pictures were being broadcast Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, was across the border in Israel offering Binyamin Netanyahu support for his killing campaign,

The definition of crimes against humanity covers “widespread or systematic attacks directed against any civilian population” or, put more simply, crimes that “shock the conscience of mankind”. How many men, women and children must be killed in Gaza to shock consciences in Washington, Paris, Berlin, London and Brussels?

On October 19th, the UN listed the starvation of Gazans, the destruction of civilian homes and infrastructure and "unfeasible evacuation orders" as violations of international law. That was more than a week ago. Since then thousands more people have lost their lives. Is any powerful country going to tell Israel enough is enough?

When are the international police coming to investigate Israel's wanton bloodletting? An inability to access the territory is no obstacle to collecting evidence. We have spent three weeks watching it already., to which 123 states are parties. About 88.5 per cent of those indicted were from African countries, with the rest coming from Russia, the Middle East and Georgia.

