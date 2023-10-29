Just two Irish players make news agency's World Cup team of the tournament

Just two Irish players have been named in the Press Association's Rugby World Cup team of the tournament.15. Beauden Barrett (New Zealand): Two-time world player of the year set the standard for a playmaking full-back.

14. Damian Penaud (France): Daredevil wing who topped the try-scoring chart until Will Jordan ran amok against Argentina.12. Bundee Aki (Ireland): A player of the tournament candidate through his powerful running, clever lines and slick footwork.

11. Will Jordan (New Zealand): Ruthless finisher who is in the company of greats such as Jonah Lomu after amassing eight tries. 10. Richie Mo’unga (New Zealand): The game’s most complete fly-half with the creativity to match his game management.1. Ox Nche (South Africa): The Springboks’ strongest scrummager may be on the bench but what an impact he makes. headtopics.com

2. Mike Tadjer (Portugal): A front row all-rounder who was especially influential in the shock victory over Fiji. 3. Ben Tameifuna (Tonga): Monster tighthead prop weighing in at 23st 11lbs yet has the carrying prowess to match his scrummaging.

4. Eben Etzebeth (South Africa): A snarling enforcer and still the game’s dominant second row despite an off-night against England. 5. Tadhg Beirne (Ireland): Ever-present for Ireland who provided fight whether playing at lock or in the second-row. headtopics.com

6. Courtney Lawes (England): A back-row warrior with a sharp rugby brain excelled in the biggest games. 7. Jac Morgan (Wales): Blockbusting flanker who showed maturity beyond his years to lead Wales into the quarter-finals.Get the latest sports headlines straight to your inbox by signing up for free email alerts.

