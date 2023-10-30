“Just Say What You See!” ‘Catchphrase’ Set For a Return to our Screens

We still happily sit down to watch the re-runs, so we're delighted tpday with the news that classic gameshow of our childhoods 'Catchphrase' is making a comeback.ITV has confirmed that it is reviving the famous gameshow with Britain’s Got More Talent presenter Stephen Mulhern taking over from the legendary Roy Walker.

The show, which ended a sixteen year run in 2002, saw contestants attempt to guess well-known catchphrases as a screen unveiled panels of an illustration depicting the catchphrase, will be given a new look for the revived version.

News of the comeback follows a successful pilot, and now we can look forward to eight weeks of the 45-minute episodes taking over a primetime Saturday night slot on ITV.

