Just 204 out of 700 planned 'rapid-build' homes for Ukrainian refugees completed

Only 204 out of 700 modular homes that the Government had planned to have ready for Ukrainian refugees by last November have been delivered to date, it has emerged.

The provision of 500 modular homes at an estimated cost of €140 million was originally approved in June 2022 and later increased the target to 700 units. These were to be completed by the end of last year.

“From the outset, the OPW was acutely aware that the most complex part of the process would be the identification of suitable state-owned sites against a backdrop of pressure on housing supply. The minister said the completion timelines for the “rapid-build” units had always been subject to the availability of sites and any technical issues that may arise during construction. headtopics.com

Mr O’Donovan said the OPW is continuing to work with other government agencies to deliver the required 700 units on state-owned sites around the country, and there are three such locations currently under consideration.

