Jurgen Klopp: 'I think it’s really easy to fall in love with this team'

JURGEN KLOPP CALLED his Liverpool team “easy to fall in love with” after watching them ease to a 5-1 win over Toulouse that puts them in complete control of their Europa League group.

But the night also demonstrated the depth in Liverpool’s squad as Klopp made eight changes from the 2-0 win over local rivals Everton, handing a full debut to teenager Luke Chambers while Calum Scanlon and James McConnell both made their bows off the bench.

“I think it’s really easy to fall in love with this team,” Klopp said. “There is so much excitement in it. We have to make massive steps, we have to grow, we have to do a lot of things but a lot of the signs are really promising. headtopics.com

They also needed Trent Alexander-Arnold to block a Gabriel Souza shot on the line after a Caoimhin Kelleher mistake, but Klopp was more than happy with what he saw from a team featuring so many changes as others were kept in reserve for Sunday’s visit of Nottingham Forest.

The 21-year-old Gravenberch, a summer signing from Bayern Munich, was making back-to-back starts at club level for the first time in 18 months, and delivered a stand-out performance, regularly driving forward from midfield and proving a constant menace to Toulouse. headtopics.com

“I really like him, as a boy, as a player, it’s really nice to see how much he starts believing in himself again,” Klopp said.

Read more:

The42_ie »

Jurgen Klopp calls up Liverpool youngster who is ineligible for Europa LeagueLiverpool prospect Trey Nyoni only joined the club from Leicester this summer, but has already made an impact and the 16-year-old midfielder recently trained with the first-team Read more ⮕

Caoimhin Kelleher starts as Liverpool hit five in Europa League winJurgen Klopp’s side cruised past their French opponents. Read more ⮕

Vast majority of Irish people think there is a problem with understanding sexual consentThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Fans think they have figured out the meaning of Kylie Jenner’s baby nameKylie Jenner recently confirmed that she and Travis Scott welcomed their first child, a 'beautiful, healthy' baby girl, earlier this month. Read more ⮕

Starbucks Has Introduced A New Drink And People Don’t Know What To ThinkThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

So You Think You're an Adult: I'm in a constant cycle of feeling worthlessBarbara Scully, Declan Buckley and Sean Moncrieff help tackle listener dilemmas... Read more ⮕