Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool stars caught him off-guard with Luis Diaz gesture

Jurgen Klopp admits it is “impossible” to focus on football after hearing Luis Diaz’s parents had been kidnapped in Colombia.

Diaz’s folks were taken on Saturday night and although his mum has been released, his dad is still reportedly being held. Diaz went home from Liverpool ’s team hotel when he got the awful news on Saturday night and Klopp says everyone feels for him.

Diogo Jota held up Diaz’s Liverpool shirt after opening the scoring against Nottingham Forest and Klopp said it was a wonderful gesture. “How can you make a football game really important on a day like this?” said the Liverpool boss. headtopics.com

“It’s really difficult. I never struggled with that in my life, it was always my safe place, sometimes my hiding place. It was impossible, absolutely impossible to do that, so it was clear we have to give the game extra sense and we did that.

"It was fighting for Lucho, so the boys put out his shirt and I was not 100 percent prepared for that, it was really touching, but wonderful as well. “We heard last night, late about it. We spoke to Lucho and he went home. We sent people with him and part of his family is there, that’s why they want to be together. Then we got the news about the mum, which is fantastic, but since then, nothing really.”“He was going to play,” he said. "I played instead of him and I showed his shirt to show we’re with him and we hope everything works out. It’s unimaginable to think a situation like this could happen. headtopics.com

