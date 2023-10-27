Jump racing to come under pressure because with thrills come spills

The latest Aintree Grand National amendments include a reduction in the maximum number of runners from 40 to 34. Photograph: Getty Images

It’s a point underlined by Aintree hitting the headlines after announcing changes to the Grand National. Both the sport’s greatest spectacle and recruiting agent, it has also increasingly become a fraught annual exercise in jump racing having to justify itself as a fair challenge in the face of allegations of cruelty by animal rights groups.

Grand National winning trainer Ted Walsh has warned that not only the Grand National but all jump racing in Britain could be banned within 20 years. It’s a headline-grabbing statement although anyone dismissing it as alarmist hasn’t been paying attention to wider societal trends when it comes to animal sports. The surest of sure things is that pressure on jump racing will only increase. headtopics.com

Unfortunate proof that thoroughbreds can get seriously injured without ever leaving the ground occurred this week when last year’s Derby winner Desert Crown had to be euthanised following an injury picked up during a home gallop in August. When dealing with as fragile a creature as a thoroughbred, the potential for injuries is always just a step away.

Jockey Ben Jones left stunned after falling from Francky Du Berlais during the Glenfarclas Chase on day two of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse last March. Photograph: Mike Egerton It’s a stark bottom line that reflects an exponential increase in danger once horses are asked to jump obstacles at speed. It’s a blunt reality that does mean extreme animal rights groups really won’t be happy until racing is banned — not just the National Hunt sphere — and some bucolic fantasy of rewilded equines roaming free, unsupervised, and uncared for, is somehow magically created. headtopics.com

