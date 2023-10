Idris Elba has long been one of the names that constantly comes up in regards to being the next James Bond.Dame Judi Dench memorably played 007’s boss in seven Bond films, between 1995 and 2012. And she says Idris Elba is the man for the job.

he kept saying to me ‘Will you send me to the Heaviside Layer?’ And at one point I turned to him and said: ‘No – I’ll send you to MI6’.”, which saw her give orders to new guy Pierce Brosnan.