Judge's son jailed for assault and false imprisonment

A judge's son has been locked up - after he admitted subjecting a woman to an assault and false imprisonment ordeal she described as 'a nightmare'. Nathan Lynam, who celebrated his 32nd birthday in jail last week, is the son of district court judge Patricia Cronin. Justice Cronin, who was made a judge in 2021, could not be contacted for comment last night – but reliable sources confirmed Lynam is her son.
READ MORE:Homeless Limerick man drenched by McDonald's security staff on London street Justice Cronin is based in Mullingar, Co Westmeath and played no role in the case. Nathan Lynam, with an address at Killynon, Cooke, Cloghan Mullingar, Co Westmeath, was jailed by Judge John Aylmer at Longford Circuit Criminal Court last month He was given two concurrent two year jail terms for one count of assault causing harm and another on falsely imprisoning a woman known to him at a location in Co Longford on July 11 2022. He pleaded guilty to each charge and the final six months of the two year term was suspende
