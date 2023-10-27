JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon to sell stock for first time

JPMorgan chief executive Jamie Dimon will sell one million shares in the bank next year, the first time he has reduced his stake in the group since joining nearly two decades ago. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/APJPMorgan chief executive (CEO) Jamie Dimon will sell one million shares in the bank next year, the first time he has reduced his stake in the group since joining nearly two decades ago.

In a regulatory filing, JPMorgan said the sale was for “financial diversification and tax-planning purposes”, adding that “Dimon continues to believe the company’s prospects are very strong and his stake in the company will remain very significant”.

A spokesperson for the bank said the sales had no connection to succession planning and that Dimon had “no plans to enter into another such sale but will of course consider his financial planning needs over time.” headtopics.com

By retaining company stock for the best part of two decades, Mr Dimon has followed a tradition set by his former mentor at Citigroup, Sandy Weill, who instituted a “blood oath” among senior executives whereby they were forbidden from selling shares until they left.

Dimon has more than 2 million share options on top of his stock in the bank. Some of that came in the form of a “special award” in 2021, when the board granted Mr Dimon 1.5 million stock appreciation rights in recognition of his “continuing, long-term stewardship of the firm, leadership continuity and management succession planning amid a highly competitive landscape for executive leadership talent”. headtopics.com

During his time as chief executive, the bank’s shares have risen 250 per cent, giving the group a market capitalisation of $410 billion. Dimon made a personal investment in the bank’s stock in 2016, when he bought half a million JPMorgan shares for just over $25 million. Since then, the stock price has increased by 160 per cent.

Read more:

IrishTimes »

Jamie Dimon plots first sale of JP Morgan shares with plans to offload $141 million of stockDimon is the longest-serving chief executive of a major US bank Read more ⮕

Rebekah and Jamie Vardy have welcomed their third child togetherThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Jamie Lynn Spears will make a return to Nickelodeon and reunite with Zoey 101 castBut, before you think a Zoey 101 reunion is in the works, it's not like that... however, her former co-stars will be involved. Read more ⮕

Jamie Laing Says Spencer Matthews Isn’t Leaving Made In ChelseaThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Leinster make five changes to the side that lost to GlasgowJamie Osborne and Rhys Ruddock among those to come into starting line-up for Sharks clash. Read more ⮕

Digicel CEO to step down in December with Denis O’Brien to announce successor as chairman in ‘coming weeks’Oliver Coughlan retires as Digicel chief executive in December, with COO Maarten Boute assuming role on interim basis Read more ⮕