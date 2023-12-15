JP McManus Donates Generously to GAA Clubs

JP McManus donation is ‘like all our Christmases coming at once’. In Longford, for example, each club could get as much as €29,000, while in Cork, which has the highest concentration of GAA clubs, and so many more LGFA and camogie outfits, it will be considerably less. Depending on the circumstances and the tax paid by JP McManus in both jurisdictions, his largesse could be even more valuable for clubs.
Whatever the size of the gift, it will be warmly received in the run-up to Christmas, with a number of counties holding annual conventions this week and underlining just how financially perilous their situations are. Addressing Thursday night’s county convention, Leitrim secretary Declan Bohan spoke of the “unsustainable” costs associated with preparing county teams. “It is only a matter of time before we may have to face the reality that €1 million will have to be budgeted in any given year to compete in this madness,” stated Bohan. “Unfortunately, it may all come crashing down around us unless some magic wand is waved in our direction
2023 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star Hurling Team AnnouncedThe 2023 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star hurling team features 12 players from All-Ireland finalists Limerick and Kilkenny, with the Cats' Eoin Cody picking up a first award. Champions Limerick, as was the case in 2022, occupy seven positions on the side, while Kilkenny's five is one more than last year. Clare duo John Conlon and Shane O'Donnell and Conor Whelan of Galway round out the XV, a selection that sees Kilkenny sharpshooter TJ Reid win his seventh All-Star. The PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year nominees are the Limerick trio of Kyle Hayes, Aaron Gillane and Diarmaid Byrnes. Adam Hogan (Clare), Mark Rodgers (Clare), Ciaran Joyce (Cork) are nominated in the Young Hurler of the Year category. The All-Star ceremony will take place on Friday at the RDS in Dublin, where the football team of the year will be announced.
