JP McManus Donates Generously to GAA Clubs

JP McManus donation is ‘like all our Christmases coming at once’. In Longford, for example, each club could get as much as €29,000, while in Cork, which has the highest concentration of GAA clubs, and so many more LGFA and camogie outfits, it will be considerably less. Depending on the circumstances and the tax paid by JP McManus in both jurisdictions, his largesse could be even more valuable for clubs.

Whatever the size of the gift, it will be warmly received in the run-up to Christmas, with a number of counties holding annual conventions this week and underlining just how financially perilous their situations are. Addressing Thursday night’s county convention, Leitrim secretary Declan Bohan spoke of the “unsustainable” costs associated with preparing county teams. “It is only a matter of time before we may have to face the reality that €1 million will have to be budgeted in any given year to compete in this madness,” stated Bohan. “Unfortunately, it may all come crashing down around us unless some magic wand is waved in our direction





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2023 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star Hurling Team AnnouncedThe 2023 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star hurling team features 12 players from All-Ireland finalists Limerick and Kilkenny, with the Cats' Eoin Cody picking up a first award. Champions Limerick, as was the case in 2022, occupy seven positions on the side, while Kilkenny's five is one more than last year. Clare duo John Conlon and Shane O'Donnell and Conor Whelan of Galway round out the XV, a selection that sees Kilkenny sharpshooter TJ Reid win his seventh All-Star. The PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year nominees are the Limerick trio of Kyle Hayes, Aaron Gillane and Diarmaid Byrnes. Adam Hogan (Clare), Mark Rodgers (Clare), Ciaran Joyce (Cork) are nominated in the Young Hurler of the Year category. The All-Star ceremony will take place on Friday at the RDS in Dublin, where the football team of the year will be announced.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

GAA's Nature and Fan EngagementThe GAA's nature is not to create noise and chaos like in the Aviva on Sunday. The fan engagement and tribalism seen in other sports is not replicated in the GAA or rugby. All-Ireland finals have many neutrals in attendance as well.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

2023 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star Awards Winners AnnouncedThe winners of the 2023 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star Awards for football and hurling were announced at the RDS in Dublin. Limerick and Kilkenny dominated the hurling All-Stars, while Clare and Galway also had representatives. The football XV and the Footballer and Hurler of the Year award winners were revealed on the night.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

A Place to Play: The People and Stories behind 101 GAA groundsA review of the book 'A Place to Play: The People and Stories behind 101 GAA grounds' by Humphrey Kelleher, which explores Gaelic stadiums in Ireland and abroad.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

GAA President Criticizes 'Dodgy Boxes' as Enemy of GAAGOGAA President Larry McCarthy has expressed his disapproval of 'dodgy boxes' and their impact on GAAGO. McCarthy and GAAGO chief Noel Quinn launched season two of the subscription-based streaming service, which will exclusively stream 38 Championship matches in 2024. Some Cork hurling games will be behind GAAGO's paywall, but Quinn defended the decision by highlighting the alternative of not broadcasting them at all.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Former GAA players making an impact in the AFLWFormer GAA players are excelling in the AFLW, with Irish players bringing their speed, aggression, and competitiveness to the game. The tradition of Irish players succeeding in Australian rules football has been upheld by the likes of Tadhg Kennelly and Zach Tuohy.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »