Jozef Puska to be Sentenced for Murder of Ashling Murphy

Jozef Puska is set to be sentenced to life after he was convicted last week of killing 23-year-old Ashling Murphy. Follow live updates from the courtroom below.The sentencing of Jozef Puska for the murder of Ashling Murphy is due to take place at the Central Criminal Court this morning. The 33-year-old, of Lynally Grove in Mucklagh, Tullamore, is set to be sentenced to life after he was convicted last week of killing 23-year-old Ashling. A jury found him guilty of murder following a trial.

Evidence that nailed him included his own confession, his DNA under the fingernails of Ashling, CCTV and witnesses placing him at the scene.Justice Hunt previously told the courtroom: “There will be a day of reckoning for Puska.” Puska is currently in Cloverhill Prison. He is set to be transferred to another jail following his sentencing hearing.Since Jozef Puska was found guilty of murder, there is only one option available to trial judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt, a mandatory life sentenc

