Josie Cunningham Declares She Will Disappear From Media If Keith Lemon Will Have Sex With Her

Wannabe glamour model Josie Cunningham first drew public attention in 2013 after undergoing a £4,800 breast augmentation on the NHS. Earlier this year, she drew outrage when she said she would abort her unborn child to further her chances of appearing onEarlier this week, she received a lot of attention when she announced she had decided to sell tickets for ‘fans’ to attend the birth of her child. Her latest move came after a deal with a pound shop to sell DVDs of her labour fell through.

Now, through her Twitter account, Josie has announced that she will disappear from public life if Keith Lemon will have sex with her.

Bruno Langley pleads guilty to sexually assaulting two womenBruno Langley pleads guilty to sexually assaulting two women Read more ⮕

SURVEY: And the Most Influential Women in Ireland Are…The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Women in Sport: Galway Just Clinch Victory In Epic Encounter With OffalyThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Figures released by Women’s Aid shows the shocking amount of women who died violently in IrelandThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Real Women Are Fashionable – Styling For Your Body ShapeThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Two women hospitalised after Waterford dog attackTwo women were hospitalised with serious injuries after being attacked by a dog at a house in Waterford city. Read more ⮕