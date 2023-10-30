Josie Cunningham Declares She Will Disappear From Media If Keith Lemon Will Have Sex With Her

Wannabe glamour model Josie Cunningham first drew public attention in 2013 after undergoing a £4,800 breast augmentation on the NHS. Earlier this year, she drew outrage when she said she would abort her unborn child to further her chances of appearing onEarlier this week, she received a lot of attention when she announced she had decided to sell tickets for ‘fans’ to attend the birth of her child. Her latest move came after a deal with a pound shop to sell DVDs of her labour fell through.
Now, through her Twitter account, Josie has announced that she will disappear from public life if Keith Lemon will have sex with her.
