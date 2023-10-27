Josh Peck reveals he came ‘close’ to playing Edward in Twilight

Yet in the grand scheme of odd things that this year has thrown our way, it’s not the strangest – definitely top ten but not taking the number one spot.“I remember it’s like 2006? ? They’re like, ‘Audition for this movie, ‘Twilight’, it’s based on a book and it’s going to be great,'” he tells“So I send in my tape, for Edward. A month later I’m with my manager and he goes, ‘It’s down to you and three guys, you’re close.'”“I’m like, ‘Really?’ I hadn’t even had a tummy tuck yet,” he joked.
“Spoiler alert – didn’t get it …. but I remember then seeing R-Patz playing this part I’m like, ‘In what f***ing world were they like, ‘Okay, here’s what we’re thinking: Chris Hemsworth or Stanely Tucci?’ Like, what the f**k? Impossible. Impossible! So, we almost worked together.”“I auditioned for Twilight. They turned me down immediately, I didn’t even get a callback,” the mum of one explained.
If she had landed the role, Jennifer said her “life would’ve been totally different.” Her life did change about a year later when she landed the part of Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games franchise. Even Jamie Lynn Spears made a bid for the part of Bella, making the revelation in a 2020 interview with ‘Ellen DegeneresHolly Willoughby considering a move abroad after ‘year from hell’ headtopics.com