Joseph O’Connor: The Irish priest who helped 6,500 to safety and visited his Nazi tormentor in jail

President Michael D Higgins lays a wreath to honour the late Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty at the Vatican. The priest lived by a brave code of ethical engagement, even in the shadow of wartime death.These days, when you enter the Imperial War Museum in London, they search your bags. “We’ll all have to get used to it,” a security guard told me. “With the world the way it is.

Researching in the museum’s archives this week, I came across a memoir I hadn’t encountered before, by a soldier called D’Arcy Mander of 4 Battalion, The Green Howards. In 1943, he was taken prisoner in Tobruk and imprisoned in northern Italy. Like so many of the Allied combatants who escaped fascist concentration camps in that part of the world and made their way to Rome, he was helped by Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty.

He walked his own walk. He didn’t do what he was told. In siding with the Allied prisoners to whom he was appointed to minister in the camps, and in hiding some of Rome’s Jews from those who would destroy them, Hugh emerged as that rarest of things, a person who wouldn’t be pressured by anyone, be they friend or enemy. Numbers are uncertain given the secrecy in which his work had to be conducted, but it has been estimated that he helped 6,500 people to safety. headtopics.com

Herbert Kappler, leader of Rome's Gestapo, tortured the innocent, sent Jewish children to the death camps, led the mass murder of 335 people in one night as revenge for a bomb attack by Roman partisans. After the Allied victory, he was jailed in Modena prison. Despised by everyone, deservedly, he was shunned and forgotten. But one man would visit him. Hugh O'Flaherty.

Hugh, for his own part, risked provoking even the invasion of his beloved Vatican City, the cultural and architectural mothership of his creed, for justice. His quiet brand of courage founded on faith survived everything. In a world where people obeyed orders, he decided not to do so. When he needed to step out from his tribe, he did. headtopics.com

