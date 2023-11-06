Jose Mourinho ignores Didier Drogba following Tottenham exit

Jose Mourinho and Didier Drogba were an integral part of the Chelsea team that reigned supreme in the Premier League during the former's maiden Stamford Bridge reign. Mourinho was the coach coveted above all others and would go on to manage the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid. Drogba was the imperious striker who spearheaded the Blues to numerous accolades and trophies during Mourinho's premiership.

The duo's careers have followed very different paths since Mourinho parted ways with Chelsea, but they seemingly remained in touch. But that didn't prevent Mourinho from ignoring his former star striker following his ill-fated stint in charge of Tottenham. Mourinho spent 17 months at the helm of Chelsea's London rivals with the remit of turning the team into genuine title contenders and ending the club's long wait for silverware. But after overseeing matches behind closed doors through the Covid-19 pandemic, Mourinho was sacked by Daniel Levy following a chastening run. At the time of his departure, Spurs were seventh in the Premier League and just days away from competing in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City. Mourinho responded to his exit by sharing a video on his Instagram account, which was commented on by Drogba. The Ivory Coast star replied: "Enjoy your life ze. Enjoy it," along with a number of laughing emojis, but got no respons

