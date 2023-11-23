Jordan Love leads Packers to surprise win over Lions

JORDAN LOVE led the Green Bay Packers to a Thanksgiving Day surprise as they beat the in-form Detroit Lions 29-22 in the NFL on Thursday while the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers continued their march towards the post-season. Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland set a new NFL record for “pick sixes” when he ran in an interception for a touchdown in a 45-10 blowout win over the Washington Commanders.

The 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey continued his standout season, putting up 114 yards and rushing two touchdowns in a 31-13 win at Seattle. Green Bay quarterback Love produced his most accomplished performance since taking over from Aaron Rodgers for this season, throwing for three touchdowns and 268 yards as he connected on 22 of 32 passes in the upset win over the Lions. The Packers scored three touchdowns in the opening quarter and went in 23-6 up at half-time with their offence firing and their defence applying pressure to Lions quarterback Jared Goff





