Jonathan Sexton set to face Munster for the first time since retirement

While his appearances in the fixture were somewhat sporadic in his final couple of seasons at the province, this weekend will see Leinster take on Munster for the first time since Jonathan Sexton brought the curtain down on his professional rugby career. When the two sides met at the Aviva Stadium on 22 October of last year in the United Rugby Championship, Sexton played the full 80 minutes at out-half as the Blues recorded a 27-13 triumph over their arch rivals.

However, he was marked absent for their slender St Stephen’s Day win against Munster at Thomond Park and was sidelined with a groin injury when Leinster lost out to Graham Rowntree’s men in a URC semi-final at the Aviva in May of this year. He also didn’t feature in their two games against Munster in the 2021/22 campaign, but even when he wasn’t involved from a playing perspective, Sexton still made his presence felt behind the scenes





The42_ie » / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ex-Leinster and Munster scrum-half Nick McCarthy moves to Major League RugbyThe 28-year-old, who was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, will return to America’s Midwest with Chicago Hounds.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Storm Agnes: Met Éireann warns of potential flooding, power cuts, difficult travelYellow weather warning for wind comes into effect for Leinster and Munster on Wednesday morning

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Irish Guide Dogs need puppy raisers in Leinster and Munster – and all bills are coveredThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »

Storm Babet: Yellow rain warnings issued for parts of Munster and Leinster after major flood damageFurther localised flooding and dangerous travelling conditions forecast in counties including Cork, Kerry and Waterford

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Leinster, Munster and Kerry games live on TV in next weekend's GAA scheduleThe cameras will be live from Carlow, Waterford and Tralee.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

'A very wet day indeed' - Flooding fears as country braces for Storm CiaránRain is going to build along southern counties across Munster and south Leinster later this evening

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »