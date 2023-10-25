Jonathan Sexton set to face Munster for the first time since retirement

While his appearances in the fixture were somewhat sporadic in his final couple of seasons at the province, this weekend will see Leinster take on Munster for the first time since Jonathan Sexton brought the curtain down on his professional rugby career. When the two sides met at the Aviva Stadium on 22 October of last year in the United Rugby Championship, Sexton played the full 80 minutes at out-half as the Blues recorded a 27-13 triumph over their arch rivals.
However, he was marked absent for their slender St Stephen’s Day win against Munster at Thomond Park and was sidelined with a groin injury when Leinster lost out to Graham Rowntree’s men in a URC semi-final at the Aviva in May of this year. He also didn’t feature in their two games against Munster in the 2021/22 campaign, but even when he wasn’t involved from a playing perspective, Sexton still made his presence felt behind the scenes
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »
Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »