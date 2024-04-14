Jon Richardson Spotted at Family Event Following Split from Wife

Jon Richardson has been spotted for the first time since announcing his shock split from wife and fellow comedian Lucy Beaumont .
READ MORE - Met Eireann delivers update we've all been waiting for as next week set for warmest day of 2024 They wrote: "After nine years of marriage, we would like to announce that we have separated," they each posted on Instagram. We have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go our separate ways.
After announcing his split from Lucy to the world, Jon put on a brave face as he attended the global premiere of the special extended Bluey episode, ‘The Sign’, which landed today on Disney+, Disney Channel and Disney Junior across the world. Lucy made quips about issues in their romance during an appearance on Channel 4 ’s Eight Out Of Ten Cats Does Countdown in 2022. Introducing Lucy as one of the show contestants, host Jimmy Carr remarked: "Lucy and Jon are married. So I know Lucy, everyone watching at home is dying to know... What made you decide to settle?" And Lucy then quipped: "I don't see this for life.
Jon Richardson Lucy Beaumont Split Comedian Family Event Bluey
