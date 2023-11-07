Jon Boutcher named as next Chief Constable of PSNI

Jon Boutcher has been named as the next Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland following approval by the UK Secretary of State for Northern Ireland. The Northern Ireland Policing Board confirmed the appointment of Mr Boutcher on Tuesday evening. He has served as interim Chief Constable since October 12 and succeeds former PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne who resigned in September following a string of controversies.

Mr Boutcher has over 35 years’ experience as a police officer and is the former Chief Constable of Bedfordshire Police that led the Operation Kenova investigation into the alleged activities of Freddie Scappaticci, also known as Stakeknife. Mr Boutcher, who was one of two candidates for the job, including current Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton with the appointment panel comprising of Board Chair Deirdre Toner, Independent Member Mukesh Sharma and Political Members Joanne Bunting, Gerry Kelly and Nuala McAllister. Speaking about the appointment, Board Chair Deirdre Toner said: "I am pleased to confirm that Jon Boutcher QPM is the successful candidate from this appointment competition. "Jon takes on the leadership role for one of the most important public sector services in Northern Irelan

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHTİMES: Jon Boutcher appointed next chief constable of PSNIMr Boutcher previously served as the former chief constable of Bedfordshire Police and led the Operation Kenova investigation

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Jon Boutcher appointed as new PSNI Chief ConstableMr. Boutcher succeeds Simon Byrne who resigned in September following a string of PSNI controversies

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

RTENEWS: Boutcher confirmed as new PSNI Chief ConstableJon Boutcher is to be appointed the next PSNI Chief Constable following approval by the Northern Ireland Secretary.

Source: rtenews | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: New PSNI chief constable has decades of policing experienceJon Boutcher was key player in operation that foiled huge terrorist attack in UK and US, and headed up investigation into activities of ‘Stakeknife’ in North

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

BUSİNESSPOSTHQ: UK data watchdog apologises to ex-NatWest chief over Nigel Farage GDPR breach claimAuthority apologised for suggesting Alison Rose breached data protection law when she as an individual was not under investigation

Source: businessposthq | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Russia-Ukraine war: ‘birthday gift’ grenade kills adviser to Ukrainian military chiefMajor Gennadiy Chastiakov, an ‘assistant and close friend’ to Gen Valery Zaluzhny, died after a grenade was apparently mistakenly set off

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »