Johnson faced 'wrong crisis' in Covid, says ex-adviser

Lee Cain, his long-term adviser who served as No 10's communications director in the pandemic, said Mr Johnson's erratic decision-making was"rather exhausting". "Get in here he's melting down," Mr Cummings wrote on 19 March 2020, days before the first lockdown, adding that Mr Johnson was"back to Jaws mode".Explaining the Jaws reference, Mr Cain told the inquiry that Mr Johnson would refer to the mayor from the Jaws film"who wanted to keep the beaches open".
"The mayor was right all along to keep the beaches open because it would have been a long-term harm to the community - so it's a sort of sub-reference to that." "I think at that point - and it's quite a strong thing to say - what would probably be clear in Covid is it was the wrong crisis for this prime minister's skillset," Mr Cain said.Mr Cummings will also face questions at the inquiry. He was Mr Johnson's top political aide in Downing Street from July 2019, having previously led Vote Leave in the Brexit referendum and worked on the Conservatives' 2019 election campaign.
Mr Cummings made the journey by car from London at the end of March 2020, when the government had instructed people to stay at home. Lee Cain, the former Number 10 director of communications who left government a day before Mr Cummings, will also appear at the inquiry alongside his close ally.
Speaking yesterday, Mr Reynolds apologised and said that government protocols were"inadequate" and"grossly deficient" in the early days of the pandemic.
