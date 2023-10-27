Johnny Sexton should have been subbed off against All Blacks says Ronan O'Gara

Ronan O'Gara believes Johnny Sexton was hampered by fatigue and should have been replaced by Jack Crowley in the closing stages of Ireland's World Cup quarter-final loss to the All Blacks.

That it wound up being the final few moments of Sexton's illustrious career probably played a role in Andy Farrell's decision to keep his skipper on the field. However, La Rochelle top-dog Ronan O'Gara - former teammate and nemesis of Sexton - believes the fly-half should have been replaced by Jack Crowley in the final stages given the physical toll the game took on his body.

"We don’t know how the Munster man might manage the knockout moments because there is no point of reference for Ireland beyond the quarter final. But it was surely time to find out." As for Sexton, he called time on his legendary career after the All Blacks game and issued an emotional statement on social media yesterday where he thanked fans, teammates and his family for their support over the years. headtopics.com

"To my family, my parents, brothers and sister who nurtured my love of the game and instilled my drive, I couldn’t have made this journey without you.

