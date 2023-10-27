Johnny Sexton Ruled Out of Ireland’s Clash Against Argentina

It is a major blow for the boys in green ahead of tomorrow’s match but Ian Madigan will step in to replace him.

Watch as an angry voter tells David Cameron he “f*cked every f*cking thing up” during Facebook Live Q&AThis Irish hotel is perfect if you want to live like Blair WaldorfThis Dublin pub already has its Christmas decorations up and they’re incrediblePeople who put their Christmas decorations up early are happier, science says

Read more:

Herdotie »

Aki shares hilarious never before seen pictures of Johnny Sexton and Keith EarlsThe Connacht star described the duo as his 'brothers' in a heart-warming post, but also shared two rather funny pictures of Sexton and Earls. Read more ⮕

Gift Grub: What's Next For Johnny Sexton?What is next for Johnny Sexton? Well, the future is bright. He may be putting his professional rugby career behind him, but there are lots of options open to... Read more ⮕

Johnny Sexton pens heartfelt statement as he sends message to fans'To the supporters of Leinster, Racing, the British & Irish Lions and Ireland - with whom I was proud to share my journey - thank you for your faith and unwavering support,' wrote Sexton on Instagram. Read more ⮕

‘We lost, but we won’: Johnny Sexton writes retirement statementOuthalf said retirement was tough after the ‘rollercoaster of emotions’ from France Read more ⮕

Johnny Sexton shares emotional retirement message'We lost, but we won,' Irish rugby captain Johnny Sexton wrote as he shared his emotional retirement message. Read more ⮕

- Johnny Sexton officially announces retirement with powerful statement'We lost but we won.' - Johnny Sexton officially announces retirement with powerful statement on Instagram after World Cup quarter final loss. Read more ⮕