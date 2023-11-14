Johnny Sexton plays golf with Rory McIlroy in Dubai

Former Ireland star was in UAE with the DP World Tour after bringing the curtain down on his playing career at Rugby World Cup. Johnny Sexton seems to be keen to improve his golf game as he took to the golf course with legend Rory McIlroy. Sexton announced his retirement from rugby following the Rugby World Cup and has clearly found a new hobby already. The pair joined together for a game before the DP World Tour Championship on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf in Dubai.

McIlroy is expected to take £1.6 million home from the DP World Tour as he currently resides third on the DP World Tour's all-time Order of Merit winners list. "I know Monty won eight of these things. Hopefully, I can keep on the journey and try and get close to him." Following the end of the DP World Tour season next week, McIlroy's attention will turn to something new in the form of his venture with Tiger Woods, TGL. Meanwhile, Sexton is enjoying life post-retirement as he has yet to announce what he will do going forward

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHTİMESSPORT: Lydia Ko Misses Out on Tour Championship After Nightmare LPGA Tour SeasonLydia Ko will not be participating in the Tour Championship after a difficult season on the LPGA Tour. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy aims to break Montgomerie's record after winning his fifth order of merit. Jonathan Caldwell of Northern Ireland is the only player to survive the final qualifying and regain a full tour card.

Source: IrishTimesSport | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Latest Covid symptom that plays ‘huge part’ in new variant as cases rise againCases of the Covid Eris variant, as well as the new Pirola variant, continue to increase in Ireland. It comes as a doctor has warned about one specific symptom that appears to play a 'huge part' with the newer strain.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Kompany praises Arsenal's set-piece prowess after victory over BurnleyBurnley manager Vincent Kompany spoke highly of Arsenal's threat from set-plays - just a week after Gary Neville lashed out at the Gunners' set-piece coach Nicolas Jover

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Vincent Kompany leaves Gary Neville with egg on his face over Arsenal commentsBurnley manager Vincent Kompany spoke highly of Arsenal's threat from set-plays - just a week after Gary Neville lashed out at the Gunners' set-piece coach Nicolas Jover

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Vincent Kompany leaves Gary Neville with egg on his face over Arsenal commentsBurnley manager Vincent Kompany spoke highly of Arsenal's threat from set-plays - just a week after Gary Neville lashed out at the Gunners' set-piece coach Nicolas Jover

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »