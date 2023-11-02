Johnny B gives up alcohol and Johnny Smacks shares nasty message they received

"I am off the drink for the six weeks of the show. Honestly, because we work Saturdays on our podcast too."Our manager said to us before we did it, you are going into camp, you are like a boxer." Johnny Smacks said: "We are proud to be from the country, but that goes against us. There is a snobbery to us and two culchies in general.

"I thought that was the most horrible comment I have ever seen. Is that what we have become as a nation that we are too good to work in factories? The two lads drive from Tipperary to Dublin together and a lot of their content is created in the car.

It was reported last month that CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan was dropped as a guest on the first episode of the new series of The Late Late Show and The 2 Johnnies appeared instead.

