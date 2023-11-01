John Maguire on film: Exploration of toxic masculinity in Australia backs itself into a corner

Reunited with her lead Julia Garner, Green’s follow-up, The Royal Hotel, again turns an everyday employment setting into a slow-burning examination of toxic masculinity and incipient violence, far from the world of show business in the Australian outback.

Co-written with Oscar Redding, and owing a debt to Ted Kotcheff’s cult 1971 thriller Wake in Fright, Green’s film tells how a pair of American backpackers are subjected to emotional, psychological and physical abuse when they take short-term jobs as bar workers in a remote mining town.

