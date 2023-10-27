John FitzGerald: We need to prepare for a world of more rain and floods

The floods that hit Midleton are likely to become more common around Ireland in the future without huge investment in defences. Photograph: Guileen Coast Guardhave had a shattering impact on the local community and businesses. It’s hard for anyone who hasn’t personally experienced the damage wrought by flood waters to fully comprehend the scale of the disaster for those affected.

The frequency of extreme weather events, and the destruction they cause, has been rising. While not all floods can be prevented, it is essential that Ireland invests in flood defences to deal with future exceptional weather events.The National Adaptation Framework, published in 2019, was the first set of consistent Government plans on how best to deal with the consequences of climate change. One of the most detailed sectoral plans was the Office of Public Works (OPW) Flood Risk Management Plan.

Based on this evidence, a programme of remedial works has been incorporated into the National Development Plan to try to prevent future floods. The works are prioritised based on the probability that a flood will occur in the immediate future and the potential consequences if it does: how many households and businesses will be affected. The plan estimates that 95 per cent of properties at risk within the communities assessed to be liable to flooding can be protected by flood relief schemes. headtopics.com

In line with OPW’s plans, we need to direct additional civil engineering resources towards flood prevention. Of course, with limited resources, this will mean less available for other priorities, but this is one of the costs of climate change.

If we are to protect our cities later in this century, planning for such infrastructure should begin today. Better to do it too early rather than, as in the case of Midleton, too late To prevent a possible catastrophic flood of Dublin, Cork or Limerick, could take a huge investment in flood defences. Experience elsewhere in the Netherlands and London shows that such defences take decades to construct. If we are to protect our cities later in this century, planning for such infrastructure should begin today. Better to do it too early rather than, as in the case of Midleton, too late. headtopics.com

