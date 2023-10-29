John Clarke on grief he and wife Marian Finucane suffered when their daughter Sinead died of cancer

John Clarke has opened up about the grief he and his late wife Marian Finucane suffered when their daughter Sinead died of cancer.Over the years, he honoured the silence that Marian wanted because their shared loss was a taboo subject.

Read more: Mairead Ronan explains her family connection to Marian Finucane- and how she attended her wedding Writing in his book ‘Finucane & Me: My Life with Marian', John recalled the moment their lives changed forever.

We were driving home from Mayo one day, and I have a vivid memory of Sinéad perched, as always, just behind us between the two front seats, chattering away. Somewhere amid the chirpy torrent, she mentioned a terrible pain in her leg. Largely unconcerned, we took her to the GP anyway — and suddenly the world as we knew it began to spin away from us. headtopics.com

Then we were in Harcourt Street Children’s Hospital, sitting across from three doctors and a nurse and, ominously, a woman who introduced herself as a counsellor. We, who had lived a life of joy and fun, had swept problems into corners, avoided confrontation at all costs and swerved clear of calamity countless times, had landed in the kind of trouble from which we could not avert our eyes.“Hello, how are you, is there a problem?”We must have looked mystified or bewildered.Dazed silence.

The general consensus was it was going to be very, very hard. But they had a plan. The man in charge was Professor Temperley from Trinity, a very nice man whom I got to know very well. John opened up about how he and Marian coped with Sinead's illness and ultimate untimely passing at home. headtopics.com

She and I coped in our own way. Marian was getting through the day in a cloud of pain but, astonishingly, still functioning in her job. She would talk about programmes and ideas, the weather, scandal, who was doing what and with whom — but there was one subject that remained taboo. Sinéad. And over the years, I honoured that silence.

