Joey Carbery's Achievements and Injuries

When people talk about Joey Carbery, the default perspective seems to be 'what might have been' and while that's understandable given what he has been through on the injury front, it glosses over what he has achieved. Every player dreams of winning a cap for their country. Carbery has 37 of them for Ireland.

His debut at the age of 21 was a 20-minute outing off the bench in his country's first-ever win over New Zealand in 2016, with the Athy man kicking a conversion to help Ireland home in Chicago. In 2018, he played off the bench in four of Ireland's Grand Slam games and then started a Test in Australia that summer. He played in the 2019 World Cup, started a Six Nations game away to France in 2022, and featured in all three Tests in that year's first-ever series win in New Zealand. In November 2022, he was at number 10 for Ireland against Fiji but his 37th and most recent cap was cut short by a head injury he suffered in a high tackle on him





