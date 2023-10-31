Joey Carbery could face another spell on the sidelines through injury

Carbery responded to not making Ireland's World Cup training squad in the summer by hitting the ground running for Munster at the start of the new BKT URC season. The 28-year-old stood out in the opening win against the Sharks and helped the Reds to pull off a gutsy comeback at Benetton on Sunday, with the defending champions earning a draw with a last-gasp converted try.However Carbery suffered a wrist injury in the encounter and will undergo a scan today to assess the damage.

Also out of action is Josh Wycherley, who has a neck injury, while Niall Scannell and Andrew Conway remain sidelined. Craig Casey returns to the Reds squad after World Cup duty with Ireland and he could feature against the Dragons at Musgrave Park on Saturday.

Graham Rowntree will also welcome Liam Coombes and Jack O’Sullivan back to training this week, while Paddy Patterson and Seán O’Brien came through unscathed on Sunday after returning from injury. Simon Zebo (foot), Patrick Campbell (ankle), Roman Salanoa (knee), Mike Haley (hip) and Cian Hurley (ankle/achilles) all continue to rehab.

