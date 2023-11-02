Joey Burns of Calexico: ‘I was really surprised people liked this music. We’ve never been a band to have radio singles and hits’

“I’ll never forget going on a promotional tour – which doesn’t happen any more – but I was in Paris,” the frontman of the Tucson-based band says. “And I remember the label representative said, ‘Where is the hit song on this album?’ and I said, ‘Whaddya mean? We’re an indie-rock band, I wasn’t thinking about hit songs. Sorry!’” He laughs. “But I guess that’s one of the reasons I was really surprised that people liked this music. We’ve never been a band to have radio singles and hits.

The album, he says, squinting through the sunshine as he removes his sunglasses, has been fun to revisit in such a deliberate manner.“At the first few rehearsals earlier in the year, it was kind of strange playing songs that maybe had not been played that much,” Burns says. “But we sort of found new arrangements, and turned them on their side and gave them new life – and it’s been really fun.

“Because there’s diversity on the album,” Burns says of its appeal, “I think it’s an interesting listen, and perhaps it was interesting to people back in the day, because people listened to albums back then. I think nowadays an album like this wouldn’t get this much attention.” He shrugs. “And I still feel like the album is relevant, especially in regards to some of the lyrics.”

“I mean, he’s just a fantastic person,” Burns says. “I’m a bit more outgoing and better at coming up with ideas and directions, sometimes, and he’s just kind of more solid and grounded. So the dynamics balance beautifully as friends, mostly, but with music also.” He nods. “I kind of had that feeling early on when I met him, that we would be friends for life. And I’m glad to say that that’s still the case.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHMIRROR: Joey Carbery could face another spell on the sidelines through injuryThe unfortunate no 10 had started the new URC season on the front foot after his World Cup snub

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Munster’s Antoine Frisch ready to play outhalf if needed against DragonsJack Crowley not back from World Cup and Joey Carbery nursing hand injury ahead of URC game

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Classy Munster centre willing to fill in at no 10 if neededAntoine Frisch was originally an out-half in his Stade Francais academy days and played there for the Barbarians this summer. With Joey Carbery an injury concern, the centre could plug a gap in that role

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Munster’s Antoine Frisch ready to play outhalf if needed against DragonsJack Crowley not back from World Cup and Joey Carbery nursing hand injury ahead of URC game

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band back to Ireland in 2024 with four showsThe Boss and his legendary band will play Belfast, Kilkenny, Cork and Dublin in May

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕