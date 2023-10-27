JOBS! We’re hiring… and we REALLY want you to come work for us

Why? Well, due to ongoing expansion and growth, Her and HerFamily – Ireland’s leading websites for women – have two vacancies for copywriters.

Working with the Channel Editor as part of the Her editorial team, these positions represent a pretty great opportunity to join Maximum Media and evolve your career.Be creative thinkers eager to contribute meaningfully to Maximum Media’s award-winning campaigns.Have a strong knowledge of social media.Liaising with clients and interpreting their briefs.Working across the editorial, broadcast, marketing, and business development departments.

Amending, revising, or redeveloping campaigns in response to feedback from the Channel Editor, account team, or clients.Ideally, you will have one or two years’ experience in a similar copywriting or editorial role, however, we will carefully consider all applications from enthusiastic, committed candidates.by 6pm on Friday, June 23. Please include a cover letter and specify which role you’re aiming for in the subject line. headtopics.com

