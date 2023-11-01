Job done: How important is Nations League promotion for Ireland?

But most importantly it should be remembered for the confirmation of promotion to League A of the Uefa Women’s Nations League and, in turn, European Championship qualifiers. Post-match interviews — almost four hours after kick-off — were underway when news from Belfast filtered through.
Ireland will dine at the top table of European football once more in 2024, taking their place alongside Spain, England, Germany, France and the likes. “Football is wild, you can be the top favourite and playing a lower-ranked team and still lose so tonight there was high risk in this game with the conditions, the performance wasn’t what we wanted it to be but we showed real resilience and it took grit to come back out and be ready again to go for the second half.Promotion also guarantees a play-off for Euro 2025 as the Girls In Green look to build on their World Cup experience and reach a second major tournament.
Regular games against top opposition will be invaluable through that quest, with the Euro qualifiers getting underway in April after the draw on 5 March. With six games from then until July, the top two teams from each group in League A qualify directly for Switzerland 2025, with the third-and fourth-placed teams entering two-legged play-offs next October.
The play-off element is huge in itself. Previously, Irish teams had to really battle for this, but now they’ll automatically be in a stronger position to consistently qualify for major tournaments, once they can retain their top-tier status.
